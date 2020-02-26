752 Caterpillar Run

Amenities

pet friendly new construction garage playground game room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities game room playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

WELCOME TO McAllister Landing Winter Garden

brand new 6 bedroom with office downstairs 3 car garage huge game room . brand new washer and

McAllister Landing is

Located just a few minutes from the shops, restaurants and entertainment in Historic Downtown Winter Garden, McAllister Landing offers lakeside living in large, beautiful new-construction homes. Community amenities will include a dock on Lake Apopka, parks and walking trails. Starting rent from the low $2200 ., energy-efficient features that cut down on utility bills so you can afford to do more living, please call or text Eric Jia 407-401-1431 for showing more model available also showing BRAND NEW COMMUNITY OAKLAND TRAIL



