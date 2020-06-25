All apartments in Winter Garden
Last updated May 23 2020 at 2:22 AM

721 WALKERS GROVE LANE

721 Walkers Grove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

721 Walkers Grove Lane, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
An AWESOME rental opportunity! This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome is just a walk or bike ride from Historic Downtown Winter Garden. Plenty of room for the whole family or for roommates, this townhome features an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has updated stainless steel appliances including a double oven, oversized cabinets, granite countertops and a LARGE island. A cozy little computer nook that's perfect for checking emails from home or studying. Tile throughout the first floor and the master bedroom on the second floor features carpet. Enjoy your enclosed patio and the community pool located just behind the property fence. Enjoy bike rides on the West Orange Bike Trail or venture out for the evening with convenient access to the Florida Turnpike and 429. 30 minutes from the International Airport, Disney and downtown Orlando!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 WALKERS GROVE LANE have any available units?
721 WALKERS GROVE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 721 WALKERS GROVE LANE have?
Some of 721 WALKERS GROVE LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 WALKERS GROVE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
721 WALKERS GROVE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 WALKERS GROVE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 721 WALKERS GROVE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 721 WALKERS GROVE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 721 WALKERS GROVE LANE offers parking.
Does 721 WALKERS GROVE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 WALKERS GROVE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 WALKERS GROVE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 721 WALKERS GROVE LANE has a pool.
Does 721 WALKERS GROVE LANE have accessible units?
No, 721 WALKERS GROVE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 721 WALKERS GROVE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 721 WALKERS GROVE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 721 WALKERS GROVE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 721 WALKERS GROVE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
