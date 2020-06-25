721 WALKERS GROVE LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

An AWESOME rental opportunity! This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome is just a walk or bike ride from Historic Downtown Winter Garden. Plenty of room for the whole family or for roommates, this townhome features an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has updated stainless steel appliances including a double oven, oversized cabinets, granite countertops and a LARGE island. A cozy little computer nook that's perfect for checking emails from home or studying. Tile throughout the first floor and the master bedroom on the second floor features carpet. Enjoy your enclosed patio and the community pool located just behind the property fence. Enjoy bike rides on the West Orange Bike Trail or venture out for the evening with convenient access to the Florida Turnpike and 429. 30 minutes from the International Airport, Disney and downtown Orlando!