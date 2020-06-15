721 CASCADING CREEK LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW TO MOVE IN...Must See This Beautifully Renovated Rental It Won't Last Long! This four bedroom and two bath was modernized. Home is located in a gated community and close to Hospital and Winter Garden Village Mall. It has stainless steel appliances, newer flooring, newer cabinets, newer fixtures, and newer AC. Newer Wine Cooler in Kitchen. Home boasts addition office room. Rental price includes Lawn Care and HOA fees. New washer and dryer included. Schedule a private showing today.