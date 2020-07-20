663 Groves End Lane

Amenities

Beautiful Move In Ready Waterfront Home! New Sod & Landscaping And Brick Paved Driveway Welcome You To This Amazing Property. This Split Floor Plan Is Enriched With Natural Lighting With Natural Paint. The Centrally Located Kitchen Is Highlighted Staggered 42" Maple Cabinets, Beveled Edge Countertops, Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Range, Refrigerator, And Breakfast Bar. The Spacious Master Bedroom Is Highlighted With Walk In Closet, Dual Sinks, Garden Tub, And Large Tiled Shower. Chair Railing, Curtains, Recessed Lighting Arched Walkways, Ceiling Fans, Blinds, Decorative Light Fixtures, And Provide The Touches Of Elegance. Walk Out Sliding Glass Doors To Enjoy Outdoor Florida Living On Your Porch With Breathtaking Pond View. This Community Is Highlighted With Resort Style Community Pool, Tennis Courts, Playground, And Parks. Have A Peace Of Mind Knowing This Home Is Zoned For Good Schools And Protected With A 1 Year Home Warranty. Perfectly Located Between The Historic Downtown Winter Garden And Winter Park Village You Will Be Able To Enjoy Shopping, Restaurants, Local Entertainment, And The Convenience Of Active Living. This Is A Must See!!!



