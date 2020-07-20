All apartments in Winter Garden
Last updated May 11 2019 at 8:05 AM

663 Groves End Lane

663 Groves' End Lane · No Longer Available
Location

663 Groves' End Lane, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful Move In Ready Waterfront Home! New Sod & Landscaping And Brick Paved Driveway Welcome You To This Amazing Property. This Split Floor Plan Is Enriched With Natural Lighting With Natural Paint. The Centrally Located Kitchen Is Highlighted Staggered 42" Maple Cabinets, Beveled Edge Countertops, Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Range, Refrigerator, And Breakfast Bar. The Spacious Master Bedroom Is Highlighted With Walk In Closet, Dual Sinks, Garden Tub, And Large Tiled Shower. Chair Railing, Curtains, Recessed Lighting Arched Walkways, Ceiling Fans, Blinds, Decorative Light Fixtures, And Provide The Touches Of Elegance. Walk Out Sliding Glass Doors To Enjoy Outdoor Florida Living On Your Porch With Breathtaking Pond View. This Community Is Highlighted With Resort Style Community Pool, Tennis Courts, Playground, And Parks. Have A Peace Of Mind Knowing This Home Is Zoned For Good Schools And Protected With A 1 Year Home Warranty. Perfectly Located Between The Historic Downtown Winter Garden And Winter Park Village You Will Be Able To Enjoy Shopping, Restaurants, Local Entertainment, And The Convenience Of Active Living. This Is A Must See!!!

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS ADVANTAGE III REALTY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 663 Groves End Lane have any available units?
663 Groves End Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 663 Groves End Lane have?
Some of 663 Groves End Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 663 Groves End Lane currently offering any rent specials?
663 Groves End Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 663 Groves End Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 663 Groves End Lane is pet friendly.
Does 663 Groves End Lane offer parking?
No, 663 Groves End Lane does not offer parking.
Does 663 Groves End Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 663 Groves End Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 663 Groves End Lane have a pool?
Yes, 663 Groves End Lane has a pool.
Does 663 Groves End Lane have accessible units?
No, 663 Groves End Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 663 Groves End Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 663 Groves End Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 663 Groves End Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 663 Groves End Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
