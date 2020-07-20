All apartments in Winter Garden
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:12 AM

637 Westcliffe Drive

637 Westcliffe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

637 Westcliffe Drive, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Must see pool home in Winter Garden . . . - This gorgeous 2 story 5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom pool home centrally located in Winter Garden is a MUST SEE! Home boasts 2925sf of living space, chef's kitchen with custom cabinets, beautiful upgraded stainless steel appliances, luxury Island, and an additional bonus pantry. Formal living and dining rooms. Screened patio, rear fence, pool with fountain, rear storage shed, this home is loaded with lots and lots of extras. 2-car garage. Pool and lawn care included in rent. Pets welcome with $250 pet fee and pet approval. Must include photo of pet with application. Hurry to schedule a viewing as this property will not last on the market long.

Every person 18+ must make application at $75.00 per person. Applications can take 3-5 business days to process. After approval there will be a $100.00 administrative fee.Tenants are solely responsible for the cost of obtaining gate passes, amenity passes, and mailbox keys. If washer and dryer present, they are as a convenience appliance and will not be warrantied or repaired by homeowner. Property is rented in as-is condition.

To schedule a showing, contact our showing agent Mark Cline 407-697-5497

Agents, please refer to MLS for showing instructions.

RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
-2 years of Rental History
-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent
-No Evictions of any kind
-No Rental Collections of any kind
-All tenants 18 years of age and over must make separate application at $75.00 per person

REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION
-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)

PROOF OF INCOME:
-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.
-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns
-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.
-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order.

(RLNE4882472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 637 Westcliffe Drive have any available units?
637 Westcliffe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 637 Westcliffe Drive have?
Some of 637 Westcliffe Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 637 Westcliffe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
637 Westcliffe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 Westcliffe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 637 Westcliffe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 637 Westcliffe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 637 Westcliffe Drive offers parking.
Does 637 Westcliffe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 637 Westcliffe Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 Westcliffe Drive have a pool?
Yes, 637 Westcliffe Drive has a pool.
Does 637 Westcliffe Drive have accessible units?
No, 637 Westcliffe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 637 Westcliffe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 637 Westcliffe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 637 Westcliffe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 637 Westcliffe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
