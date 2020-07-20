637 Westcliffe Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Must see pool home in Winter Garden . . . - This gorgeous 2 story 5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom pool home centrally located in Winter Garden is a MUST SEE! Home boasts 2925sf of living space, chef's kitchen with custom cabinets, beautiful upgraded stainless steel appliances, luxury Island, and an additional bonus pantry. Formal living and dining rooms. Screened patio, rear fence, pool with fountain, rear storage shed, this home is loaded with lots and lots of extras. 2-car garage. Pool and lawn care included in rent. Pets welcome with $250 pet fee and pet approval. Must include photo of pet with application. Hurry to schedule a viewing as this property will not last on the market long.



Every person 18+ must make application at $75.00 per person. Applications can take 3-5 business days to process. After approval there will be a $100.00 administrative fee.Tenants are solely responsible for the cost of obtaining gate passes, amenity passes, and mailbox keys. If washer and dryer present, they are as a convenience appliance and will not be warrantied or repaired by homeowner. Property is rented in as-is condition.



To schedule a showing, contact our showing agent Mark Cline 407-697-5497



Agents, please refer to MLS for showing instructions.



RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

-2 years of Rental History

-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent

-No Evictions of any kind

-No Rental Collections of any kind

-All tenants 18 years of age and over must make separate application at $75.00 per person



REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION

-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)



PROOF OF INCOME:

-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.

-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns

-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.

-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order.



(RLNE4882472)