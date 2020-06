Amenities

Lakefront in Winter Garden! - Beautiful home in Westfield subdivision for rent. Large open floor plan, with separate living, family and dining rooms, 4 bedrooms and an office downstairs with a large bedroom/bonus room upstairs. Gorgeous lake view with community dock to fish from and enjoy nature! Lawn and Pool care is included in the rent. Call Sara Noble at 407-797-1447 for your private showing today!



(RLNE4559738)