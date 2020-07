Amenities

Great Downtown Winter Garden location. Newer service panel and hot water heater ** NEW LAMINATE FLOORING THRU-OUT & FRESH PAINT inside 6/2019, FRESH PAINT outside 10/2019** 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths ** NEW KITCHEN CABINETS ** and **NEW KITCHEN APPLICANCES**. One story home with vinyl siding & fenced front yard and large side yard ** Walk to downtown Winter Garden and close to shopping, grocery stores, restaurants, and business services ** All room measurements are approximate.