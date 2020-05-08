All apartments in Winter Garden
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:01 AM

530 Duff Drive

530 Duff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

530 Duff Drive, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
530 Duff Drive Available 02/14/20 Gorgeous 4/4 Pool Home in Glynwood II Community, Close to Downtown Winter Garden - Gorgeous and spacious, 4/4 pool home in Glynwood II community will be available soon! Includes full service pool and lawn care. Once you enter through the elegant etched glass doors you will be captivated and amazed by the grandeur of the soaring ceilings, crown molding and custom detail in every room. Your eyes will be drawn upward to the custom coffered ceiling, massive pillars, and 8-foot doors. The floors are upgraded tile and laminate wood flooring in all main areas. Although the floor plan is very open, you still have a nice separation between living spaces. A formal office is tucked neatly near the front entrance for privacy and convenience. The gourmet kitchen boasts double ovens, integrated microwave, 42" upgraded cabinets with crown molding, back splash, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a center island, two pantries and butler's nook. The dinette is set against dual windows that overlooks the refreshing turquoise water of the pool area. The Master Suite has two detailed master closets that have been designed for the largest of wardrobes! There are 2 additional bedrooms downstairs and 1 guest-room upstairs and all have a full bath. The family room opens to the lanai and the four sliding doors disappear into the lanais wall making this the perfect space open for entertaining during the fall and spring months. This home is near Downtown Winter Garden, the West Orange Bike and Walking Trail and a collection of unique local restaurants and family oriented entertainment. HOA approval is required. Pets will be considered.

(RLNE5414381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Duff Drive have any available units?
530 Duff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 530 Duff Drive have?
Some of 530 Duff Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 Duff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
530 Duff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Duff Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 530 Duff Drive is pet friendly.
Does 530 Duff Drive offer parking?
No, 530 Duff Drive does not offer parking.
Does 530 Duff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 Duff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Duff Drive have a pool?
Yes, 530 Duff Drive has a pool.
Does 530 Duff Drive have accessible units?
No, 530 Duff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Duff Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 530 Duff Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 530 Duff Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 530 Duff Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

