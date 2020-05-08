Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

530 Duff Drive Available 02/14/20 Gorgeous 4/4 Pool Home in Glynwood II Community, Close to Downtown Winter Garden - Gorgeous and spacious, 4/4 pool home in Glynwood II community will be available soon! Includes full service pool and lawn care. Once you enter through the elegant etched glass doors you will be captivated and amazed by the grandeur of the soaring ceilings, crown molding and custom detail in every room. Your eyes will be drawn upward to the custom coffered ceiling, massive pillars, and 8-foot doors. The floors are upgraded tile and laminate wood flooring in all main areas. Although the floor plan is very open, you still have a nice separation between living spaces. A formal office is tucked neatly near the front entrance for privacy and convenience. The gourmet kitchen boasts double ovens, integrated microwave, 42" upgraded cabinets with crown molding, back splash, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a center island, two pantries and butler's nook. The dinette is set against dual windows that overlooks the refreshing turquoise water of the pool area. The Master Suite has two detailed master closets that have been designed for the largest of wardrobes! There are 2 additional bedrooms downstairs and 1 guest-room upstairs and all have a full bath. The family room opens to the lanai and the four sliding doors disappear into the lanais wall making this the perfect space open for entertaining during the fall and spring months. This home is near Downtown Winter Garden, the West Orange Bike and Walking Trail and a collection of unique local restaurants and family oriented entertainment. HOA approval is required. Pets will be considered.



(RLNE5414381)