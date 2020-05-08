All apartments in Winter Garden
433 Silverdale Ave

433 Silverdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

433 Silverdale Avenue, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
alarm system
basketball court
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
This beautiful four bedroom home is located in the quiet community of Covington Park just minutes to Historic Downtown Winter Garden with its weekly farmers market and seasonal festivals. The home includes a very spacious floor plan with a fully equipped eat-in kitchen and breakfast nook area, family room, big living/dining room, volume ceilings, nice master suite with his/her sink and garden tub, full size washer/dryer hookups, alarm system and two car garage. This community includes a swimming pool and playground and has close proximity to the West Orange Trail and pet friendly Chapin Station Park which includes basketball courts, tennis courts, playground and picnic area with BBQ's.

Listing Courtesy Of REAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT & REALTY INC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 Silverdale Ave have any available units?
433 Silverdale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 433 Silverdale Ave have?
Some of 433 Silverdale Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 Silverdale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
433 Silverdale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 Silverdale Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 433 Silverdale Ave is pet friendly.
Does 433 Silverdale Ave offer parking?
Yes, 433 Silverdale Ave offers parking.
Does 433 Silverdale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 433 Silverdale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 Silverdale Ave have a pool?
Yes, 433 Silverdale Ave has a pool.
Does 433 Silverdale Ave have accessible units?
No, 433 Silverdale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 433 Silverdale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 433 Silverdale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 433 Silverdale Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 433 Silverdale Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
