433 Silverdale Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities bathtub w/d hookup Property Amenities alarm system basketball court playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

This beautiful four bedroom home is located in the quiet community of Covington Park just minutes to Historic Downtown Winter Garden with its weekly farmers market and seasonal festivals. The home includes a very spacious floor plan with a fully equipped eat-in kitchen and breakfast nook area, family room, big living/dining room, volume ceilings, nice master suite with his/her sink and garden tub, full size washer/dryer hookups, alarm system and two car garage. This community includes a swimming pool and playground and has close proximity to the West Orange Trail and pet friendly Chapin Station Park which includes basketball courts, tennis courts, playground and picnic area with BBQ's.



Listing Courtesy Of REAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT & REALTY INC



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com



Listing Courtesy Of REAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT & REALTY INC



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.