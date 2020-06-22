All apartments in Winter Garden
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

430 Southern Pecan Circle #202

430 Southern Pecan Cir Unit 202 · No Longer Available
Location

430 Southern Pecan Cir Unit 202, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
playground
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
pool table
racquetball court
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
tennis court
1Bdrm 1Bath -- Gated Community of Southern Pines -- Winter Garden FL - This 1bdrm 1bath with a den is located in the gated community of Southern Pines in Winter Garden. The community features a swimming pool, spa, grilling area, tennis court, racquetball, basketball, fitness, media room with pool table and TVs in the club house. The community location gives easy access to State Rd 429, Highway 50, Florida's Turnpike, and Winter Garden Village. The unit comes equipped with refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, full size washer and dryer.

** HOA application approval is required --- Once approved an additional application must be done for Global Real Estates Services, Inc. as well **

Call Regina today to schedule your showing .... (407) 716 -3236

Monthly Rent: $1125
Security Deposit: $1125 (minimum)
Application Fee: $100 per person for the HOA
Application Fee: $50 per person once approved by HOA to Global Real Estate

Global Real Estate Services, Inc.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4705625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 Southern Pecan Circle #202 have any available units?
430 Southern Pecan Circle #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 430 Southern Pecan Circle #202 have?
Some of 430 Southern Pecan Circle #202's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 Southern Pecan Circle #202 currently offering any rent specials?
430 Southern Pecan Circle #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Southern Pecan Circle #202 pet-friendly?
No, 430 Southern Pecan Circle #202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 430 Southern Pecan Circle #202 offer parking?
No, 430 Southern Pecan Circle #202 does not offer parking.
Does 430 Southern Pecan Circle #202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 430 Southern Pecan Circle #202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Southern Pecan Circle #202 have a pool?
Yes, 430 Southern Pecan Circle #202 has a pool.
Does 430 Southern Pecan Circle #202 have accessible units?
No, 430 Southern Pecan Circle #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Southern Pecan Circle #202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 430 Southern Pecan Circle #202 has units with dishwashers.
Does 430 Southern Pecan Circle #202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 430 Southern Pecan Circle #202 does not have units with air conditioning.
