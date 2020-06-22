430 Southern Pecan Circle #202

Amenities

1Bdrm 1Bath -- Gated Community of Southern Pines -- Winter Garden FL - This 1bdrm 1bath with a den is located in the gated community of Southern Pines in Winter Garden. The community features a swimming pool, spa, grilling area, tennis court, racquetball, basketball, fitness, media room with pool table and TVs in the club house. The community location gives easy access to State Rd 429, Highway 50, Florida's Turnpike, and Winter Garden Village. The unit comes equipped with refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, full size washer and dryer.



** HOA application approval is required --- Once approved an additional application must be done for Global Real Estates Services, Inc. as well **



Call Regina today to schedule your showing .... (407) 716 -3236



Monthly Rent: $1125

Security Deposit: $1125 (minimum)

Application Fee: $100 per person for the HOA

Application Fee: $50 per person once approved by HOA to Global Real Estate



Global Real Estate Services, Inc.



No Pets Allowed



