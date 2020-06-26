358 Blue Stone Circle

Amenities

- Westfield Lakes, great floor plan with a 3 way split. Four bedrooms, three baths. Formal living and dining rooms, family room with fireplace and bonus room. Open kitchen with 42" cabinets, Corian counters and breakfast nook. Inside laundry room, three car garage and screened porch. Tiled family room, carpeted bedrooms, wood floors in living and dining rooms. Lawn service included in rent. Community amenities include lakefront dock, tennis courts and play areas.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5093052)