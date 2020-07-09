332 Winter Nellis Cir

Amenities

This is a beautiful and cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage house is a corner unit located in the heart of Winter Garden. On the first floor you will find all tile and wood flooring. This house has a large family room, 1/2 bathroom, kitchen and eat in area and upstairs you will find the 3 bedrooms, loft and 2 bathrooms. Granite Countertops and nice appliances. NO REAR NEIGHBORS!! This house is backed up to conservation. 2 Car Garage Blinds. Carpet Central Heat/Air Ceramic Tile Children\'s Playground Community Pool Eating Space In Kitchen Electric Water Heater Gated Community Half Bathroom Kitchen/Family Room Combo Loft Open Floorplan Range Rear Porch Sliding Doors Split Bedroom Washer Washer/Dryer Hook Ups Washer/Dryer In Unit