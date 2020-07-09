All apartments in Winter Garden
332 Winter Nellis Cir
Last updated August 28 2019 at 4:24 PM

332 Winter Nellis Cir

332 Winter Nellis Circle · No Longer Available
Location

332 Winter Nellis Circle, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/079723c07c ---- This is a beautiful and cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage house is a corner unit located in the heart of Winter Garden. On the first floor you will find all tile and wood flooring. This house has a large family room, 1/2 bathroom, kitchen and eat in area and upstairs you will find the 3 bedrooms, loft and 2 bathrooms. Granite Countertops and nice appliances. NO REAR NEIGHBORS!! This house is backed up to conservation. 2 Car Garage Blinds. Carpet Central Heat/Air Ceramic Tile Children\'s Playground Community Pool Eating Space In Kitchen Electric Water Heater Gated Community Half Bathroom Kitchen/Family Room Combo Loft Open Floorplan Range Rear Porch Sliding Doors Split Bedroom Washer Washer/Dryer Hook Ups Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 Winter Nellis Cir have any available units?
332 Winter Nellis Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 332 Winter Nellis Cir have?
Some of 332 Winter Nellis Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 Winter Nellis Cir currently offering any rent specials?
332 Winter Nellis Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 Winter Nellis Cir pet-friendly?
No, 332 Winter Nellis Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 332 Winter Nellis Cir offer parking?
Yes, 332 Winter Nellis Cir offers parking.
Does 332 Winter Nellis Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 332 Winter Nellis Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 Winter Nellis Cir have a pool?
Yes, 332 Winter Nellis Cir has a pool.
Does 332 Winter Nellis Cir have accessible units?
No, 332 Winter Nellis Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 332 Winter Nellis Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 332 Winter Nellis Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 332 Winter Nellis Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 332 Winter Nellis Cir has units with air conditioning.

