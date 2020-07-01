All apartments in Winter Garden
330 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 203

330 Southern Pecan Circle · No Longer Available
Location

330 Southern Pecan Circle, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

granite counters
gym
pool
playground
pool table
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
basketball court
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
pool table
racquetball court
tennis court
Gated condominium community. Neutral paint and flooring provides a beautiful canvas that will match your decor. The large pristine white kitchen has granite counter tops and crisp white cupboards any cook will love. One great feature is the built in book shelved office area. Southern Pines condominium offers gated entry, swimming pool, car wash area, indoor basketball, indoor racquetball, billiards, tennis court, playground, and fitness center. Water sewer and trash removal included in the rent. Located in Winter Garden off of Vineland Road and Hwy 50. HOA requires application and $100 fee per adult/married couple.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 203 have any available units?
330 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 330 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 203 have?
Some of 330 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 203's amenities include granite counters, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 203 currently offering any rent specials?
330 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 203 pet-friendly?
No, 330 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 330 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 203 offer parking?
No, 330 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 203 does not offer parking.
Does 330 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 203 have a pool?
Yes, 330 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 203 has a pool.
Does 330 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 203 have accessible units?
No, 330 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 203 does not have units with air conditioning.

