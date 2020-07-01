330 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 203

Amenities

granite counters gym pool playground pool table racquetball court

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities basketball court car wash area clubhouse gym playground pool pool table racquetball court tennis court

Gated condominium community. Neutral paint and flooring provides a beautiful canvas that will match your decor. The large pristine white kitchen has granite counter tops and crisp white cupboards any cook will love. One great feature is the built in book shelved office area. Southern Pines condominium offers gated entry, swimming pool, car wash area, indoor basketball, indoor racquetball, billiards, tennis court, playground, and fitness center. Water sewer and trash removal included in the rent. Located in Winter Garden off of Vineland Road and Hwy 50. HOA requires application and $100 fee per adult/married couple.