261 Doe Run Dr

261 Doe Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

261 Doe Run Drive, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4/2.5 home in Winter Garden. Large fenced enclosed yard! Available Now! - Gorgeous 4/2.5 home located in the Deerfield Place subdivision of Winter Garden. This lovely home boasts both wood laminate and upgraded tiled flooring throughout the property. Not an inch of carpet to vacuum! The large eat-in kitchen has upgraded 42-inch cherry cabinets and an island counter. The spacious tiled family room has a cozy fireplace and beautiful built-in media center. All bedrooms are conveniently located on the second floor of the home. This property also has an interior laundry room conveniently located just off the garage entrance. Let's not forget to mention, the beautifully landscaped fenced enclosed yard! Not only is the yard pristine but it has a beautiful paved deck, and a fountain! Conveniently located within walking distance to Winter Garden Village, this home will NOT last long!

Visit our website at, www.RentCare.net to schedule a showing of this beautiful property.

Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Please review our full pet policy here: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/

*Washer and dryer are included but are in as/is condition.

(RLNE3512095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 261 Doe Run Dr have any available units?
261 Doe Run Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 261 Doe Run Dr have?
Some of 261 Doe Run Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 261 Doe Run Dr currently offering any rent specials?
261 Doe Run Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 261 Doe Run Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 261 Doe Run Dr is pet friendly.
Does 261 Doe Run Dr offer parking?
Yes, 261 Doe Run Dr offers parking.
Does 261 Doe Run Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 261 Doe Run Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 261 Doe Run Dr have a pool?
No, 261 Doe Run Dr does not have a pool.
Does 261 Doe Run Dr have accessible units?
No, 261 Doe Run Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 261 Doe Run Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 261 Doe Run Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 261 Doe Run Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 261 Doe Run Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

