261 Doe Run Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Gorgeous 4/2.5 home in Winter Garden. Large fenced enclosed yard! Available Now! - Gorgeous 4/2.5 home located in the Deerfield Place subdivision of Winter Garden. This lovely home boasts both wood laminate and upgraded tiled flooring throughout the property. Not an inch of carpet to vacuum! The large eat-in kitchen has upgraded 42-inch cherry cabinets and an island counter. The spacious tiled family room has a cozy fireplace and beautiful built-in media center. All bedrooms are conveniently located on the second floor of the home. This property also has an interior laundry room conveniently located just off the garage entrance. Let's not forget to mention, the beautifully landscaped fenced enclosed yard! Not only is the yard pristine but it has a beautiful paved deck, and a fountain! Conveniently located within walking distance to Winter Garden Village, this home will NOT last long!



Visit our website at, www.RentCare.net to schedule a showing of this beautiful property.



Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Please review our full pet policy here: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/



*Washer and dryer are included but are in as/is condition.



(RLNE3512095)