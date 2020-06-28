2420 DAHLGREN WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool guest suite

Welcome to this immaculate, spacious yet very cozy pool home in gated Bronson’s Landing with no rear neighbors & on a cul-de-sac!! If wanting /needing to be near the 429, 408, Turnpike or 50—you are just a couple minutes away…If needing/wanting great schools- you’ve got A-rated Lake Whitney Elem, SunRidge Middle and West Orange. High. Don’t want to be far from amenities, parks, gyms,…..you are just a few minutes away-LOCATION is ideals if the above is important to you! Once inside this light, bright, airy and comfy home, you will find the first floor features formal living & dining room and open kitchen/dining & family room overlooking the pool and conservation. Lots of high ceilings and natural light. Guest suite with full bath is off to Family room. Up the carpeted stairs with wrought-iron & wood banister to the open loft/media/bonus room. Behind the French doors is the Master Suite with its calming nature views—-Master bath has his and hers granite counter, garden tub and separate shower. Three other spacious bedrooms, full bath and laundry are just passed the Master Suite. Screen enclosed Heated pool is surrounded by large pavered patio with large part covered. Beautiful home ready for you!