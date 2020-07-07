All apartments in Winter Garden
Last updated May 29 2020 at 7:10 PM

201 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE

201 Southern Pecan Circle · No Longer Available
Location

201 Southern Pecan Circle, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
garage
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Resort Style Community in Winter Garden, Beautiful & Spacious condo with Garage (2 vehicles allowed), this unit features 1 bedroom, 1 bath, Ceramic Tile floors throughout except stairs, new air conditioning system to be installed on May 11, interior freshly painted, all appliances including washer & dryer, rent includes water, sewer amenities as community pool, BBQ area, interior Basketball & Racquetball courts, Media center, Tennis & Volleyball courts, Playground, Nice Gym, & more. Maintenance in progress, move in date available May 15. A MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE- CALL TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE have any available units?
201 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 201 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE have?
Some of 201 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
201 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 201 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 201 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 201 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 201 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 201 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 201 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 201 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 201 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 201 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.

