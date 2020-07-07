201 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE

Amenities
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Resort Style Community in Winter Garden, Beautiful & Spacious condo with Garage (2 vehicles allowed), this unit features 1 bedroom, 1 bath, Ceramic Tile floors throughout except stairs, new air conditioning system to be installed on May 11, interior freshly painted, all appliances including washer & dryer, rent includes water, sewer amenities as community pool, BBQ area, interior Basketball & Racquetball courts, Media center, Tennis & Volleyball courts, Playground, Nice Gym, & more. Maintenance in progress, move in date available May 15. A MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE- CALL TODAY!