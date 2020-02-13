All apartments in Winter Garden
1907 Americus Minor Dr

Location

1907 Americus Minor Dr, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1907 Americus Minor Dr Available 07/01/19 Coming Soon - Lovely 5 bed/4 bath + bonus rental home in Fullers Crossing - Lovely 5 bed/4 bath + bonus rental home!

Your floor plan features a separate formal & dining areas, family room, bonus room and a huge master bedroom w/sitting area. Rental Home offers wood flooring in the family room plus 2 bedrooms, tile in the kitchen.

Kitchen nook and enclosed patio overlook a beautiful conservation & pond frontage in the Fullers Crossing community.

Rent: $2400.00
Security Deposit: $2,400.00 (depending on application reporting results)
$65 Application fee

No Pets
http://scatesrealtyinvestments.com/rentsearch
352.404.8960 ext 2

(RLNE3278736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

