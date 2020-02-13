Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

1907 Americus Minor Dr Available 07/01/19 Coming Soon - Lovely 5 bed/4 bath + bonus rental home in Fullers Crossing - Lovely 5 bed/4 bath + bonus rental home!



Your floor plan features a separate formal & dining areas, family room, bonus room and a huge master bedroom w/sitting area. Rental Home offers wood flooring in the family room plus 2 bedrooms, tile in the kitchen.



Kitchen nook and enclosed patio overlook a beautiful conservation & pond frontage in the Fullers Crossing community.



Rent: $2400.00

Security Deposit: $2,400.00 (depending on application reporting results)

$65 Application fee



No Pets

http://scatesrealtyinvestments.com/rentsearch

352.404.8960 ext 2



