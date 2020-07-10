1732 PORTCASTLE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Don’t miss out on this charming home! Inside, you’ll find plenty of living space to spread out and make memories. The beautiful kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite counters and lots of space to cook and entertain. Make this home yours today!



See the floorplan in the photo gallery to picture yourself in this home.



Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer