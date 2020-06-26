173 DONNER DRIVE

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan hot tub microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Well appointed Executive home in coveted Deerfield Place Subdivision. A rare, spacious, 5 bedroom, 4 bath home with over 3500 square feet. This home features beautiful wood laminate flooring, oversized kitchen, Separate Living and Formal Dining Room, generous upstairs bonus room. a private, expansive, Master with sitting area and an oversized Spa-like bath. Plenty of room for the ones that needs space. Location is more than perfect, close to the Winter Garden Village Shopping District and to the welcoming Winter Garden Downtown area. A great area to call home.