Winter Garden, FL
173 DONNER DRIVE
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:42 AM

173 DONNER DRIVE

173 Donner Drive · No Longer Available
Location

173 Donner Drive, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Well appointed Executive home in coveted Deerfield Place Subdivision. A rare, spacious, 5 bedroom, 4 bath home with over 3500 square feet. This home features beautiful wood laminate flooring, oversized kitchen, Separate Living and Formal Dining Room, generous upstairs bonus room. a private, expansive, Master with sitting area and an oversized Spa-like bath. Plenty of room for the ones that needs space. Location is more than perfect, close to the Winter Garden Village Shopping District and to the welcoming Winter Garden Downtown area. A great area to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 173 DONNER DRIVE have any available units?
173 DONNER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 173 DONNER DRIVE have?
Some of 173 DONNER DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 173 DONNER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
173 DONNER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 173 DONNER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 173 DONNER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 173 DONNER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 173 DONNER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 173 DONNER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 173 DONNER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 173 DONNER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 173 DONNER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 173 DONNER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 173 DONNER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 173 DONNER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 173 DONNER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 173 DONNER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 173 DONNER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
