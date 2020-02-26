All apartments in Winter Garden
Winter Garden, FL
1704 HIGHBANKS CIRCLE
1704 HIGHBANKS CIRCLE

1704 Highbanks Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1704 Highbanks Circle, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Move into this new 3/3.5 Winter Garden home located in the sought after gated community of Roper Reserve. Located between historic downtown Winter Garden and Winter Garden Village, just minutes from shops, restaurants, and all that Winter Garden and the Hamlin area have to offer. Easy access to FL-429, FL Turnpike and FL-408. Enjoy the community outdoor kitchen, playground, and exercise area. Numerous upgrades throughout the home which sits on one of the most desirable lots in the subdivision include, herringbone tile throughout, hardwood and wrought iron stair case, custom cabinets in the master closet, custom headwall in master as well as tray ceiling, and upgraded shaker cabinetry with granite counters in master and kitchen. The kitchen also features natural gas appliances and upgraded slate stainless steel appliances, including Samsung Family Hub refrigerator with touch screen. Hang out in the fenced in yard with a screened in gas heated pool. Extra large patio deck area in screened area along with an extra deck outside the screened area that makes a great fire pit area. This home is on an oversized preserve lot with 2 ponds and a beautiful view out the back. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 HIGHBANKS CIRCLE have any available units?
1704 HIGHBANKS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 1704 HIGHBANKS CIRCLE have?
Some of 1704 HIGHBANKS CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1704 HIGHBANKS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1704 HIGHBANKS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 HIGHBANKS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1704 HIGHBANKS CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 1704 HIGHBANKS CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1704 HIGHBANKS CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 1704 HIGHBANKS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1704 HIGHBANKS CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 HIGHBANKS CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 1704 HIGHBANKS CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 1704 HIGHBANKS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1704 HIGHBANKS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 HIGHBANKS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1704 HIGHBANKS CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1704 HIGHBANKS CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1704 HIGHBANKS CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.

