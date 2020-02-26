1704 HIGHBANKS CIRCLE

Amenities

Move into this new 3/3.5 Winter Garden home located in the sought after gated community of Roper Reserve. Located between historic downtown Winter Garden and Winter Garden Village, just minutes from shops, restaurants, and all that Winter Garden and the Hamlin area have to offer. Easy access to FL-429, FL Turnpike and FL-408. Enjoy the community outdoor kitchen, playground, and exercise area. Numerous upgrades throughout the home which sits on one of the most desirable lots in the subdivision include, herringbone tile throughout, hardwood and wrought iron stair case, custom cabinets in the master closet, custom headwall in master as well as tray ceiling, and upgraded shaker cabinetry with granite counters in master and kitchen. The kitchen also features natural gas appliances and upgraded slate stainless steel appliances, including Samsung Family Hub refrigerator with touch screen. Hang out in the fenced in yard with a screened in gas heated pool. Extra large patio deck area in screened area along with an extra deck outside the screened area that makes a great fire pit area. This home is on an oversized preserve lot with 2 ponds and a beautiful view out the back. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee).