1650 SCARLET OAK LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Live in this peaceful oasis in the fast growing Winter Garden! This spacious waterfront / end unit townhome has the best spot in the community! Beautiful water view from screened patio, living room and master bedroom. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, open kitchen perfect for entertaining, large master with tray ceiling, 2-car garage and fresh new paint! The gated community of Tucker Oaks offers community pool, walking trails and playground conveniently located minutes to downtown Winter Garden, FL-Turnpike and 429/408 Expwy.