All apartments in Winter Garden
Find more places like 1650 SCARLET OAK LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Garden, FL
/
1650 SCARLET OAK LOOP
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1650 SCARLET OAK LOOP

1650 Scarlet Oak Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Garden
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1650 Scarlet Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL 34787
Tucker Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Live in this peaceful oasis in the fast growing Winter Garden! This spacious waterfront / end unit townhome has the best spot in the community! Beautiful water view from screened patio, living room and master bedroom. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, open kitchen perfect for entertaining, large master with tray ceiling, 2-car garage and fresh new paint! The gated community of Tucker Oaks offers community pool, walking trails and playground conveniently located minutes to downtown Winter Garden, FL-Turnpike and 429/408 Expwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1650 SCARLET OAK LOOP have any available units?
1650 SCARLET OAK LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 1650 SCARLET OAK LOOP have?
Some of 1650 SCARLET OAK LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1650 SCARLET OAK LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
1650 SCARLET OAK LOOP isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1650 SCARLET OAK LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 1650 SCARLET OAK LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 1650 SCARLET OAK LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 1650 SCARLET OAK LOOP does offer parking.
Does 1650 SCARLET OAK LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1650 SCARLET OAK LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1650 SCARLET OAK LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 1650 SCARLET OAK LOOP has a pool.
Does 1650 SCARLET OAK LOOP have accessible units?
No, 1650 SCARLET OAK LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 1650 SCARLET OAK LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1650 SCARLET OAK LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 1650 SCARLET OAK LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 1650 SCARLET OAK LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Slate Luxury Apartments
584 W Bay St
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Winterwoods
15300 W Colonial Dr
Winter Garden, FL 34787
IMT Sonoma Hills
14619 Casita Ridge
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Ascend Waterleigh
10091 Tuller Loop
Winter Garden, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Winter Garden 1 BedroomsWinter Garden 2 Bedrooms
Winter Garden Apartments with BalconyWinter Garden Apartments with Parking
Winter Garden Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College