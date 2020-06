Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Brand new lovely 3 bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 bathrooms spacious townhome in the beautiful Waterleigh community located in the highly desirable Winter Garden, Horizon West area that features top-rated education, nearby medical facilities, and resort style amenities sure to be enjoyed by the entire family. The property is located facing a large conservation view, and it is ready now, do not miss out on renting this property! The lease includes landscape, irrigation and pest control.