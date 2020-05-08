15539 Firelight Drive

Amenities

granite counters 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated stainless steel media room

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage media room

Massive home has 6 bedrooms 4 baths, bonus room, media room, study and more. Located on a large corner lot in lovely Winter Garden gated community. Close to desirable schools including nearby Foundation Academy. Convenient to shopping, dining, golf and area attractions. Fine upgrades include arched doorways, crown moldings and wood details, cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless appliances and plantation shutters. House has two master bedrooms one downstairs and one upstairs. Two laundry rooms one up and one down. The garage has enough in the back for a third car. Bring your map or GPS because you may get lost inside the house itself.



We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.