Last updated April 8 2020 at 4:08 PM

15539 Firelight Drive

15539 Firelight Drive · (407) 564-1586
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15539 Firelight Drive, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 4662 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
media room
Massive home has 6 bedrooms 4 baths, bonus room, media room, study and more. Located on a large corner lot in lovely Winter Garden gated community. Close to desirable schools including nearby Foundation Academy. Convenient to shopping, dining, golf and area attractions. Fine upgrades include arched doorways, crown moldings and wood details, cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless appliances and plantation shutters. House has two master bedrooms one downstairs and one upstairs. Two laundry rooms one up and one down. The garage has enough in the back for a third car. Bring your map or GPS because you may get lost inside the house itself.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15539 Firelight Drive have any available units?
15539 Firelight Drive has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15539 Firelight Drive have?
Some of 15539 Firelight Drive's amenities include granite counters, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15539 Firelight Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15539 Firelight Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15539 Firelight Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15539 Firelight Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 15539 Firelight Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15539 Firelight Drive does offer parking.
Does 15539 Firelight Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15539 Firelight Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15539 Firelight Drive have a pool?
No, 15539 Firelight Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15539 Firelight Drive have accessible units?
No, 15539 Firelight Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15539 Firelight Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15539 Firelight Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15539 Firelight Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15539 Firelight Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
