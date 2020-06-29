All apartments in Winter Garden
Last updated October 30 2019 at 2:43 AM

1541 Bayfront Park Alley

1541 Bayfront Park Alley · No Longer Available
Location

1541 Bayfront Park Alley, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
New Construction. The Sonoma Plan is a charming two-story home with four bedrooms, three and a half baths, 3022 sq ft and a two-car rear entry garage. This home offers an open floor plan with great room, kitchen, and dining room, and kitchen. The kitchen provides plenty of counter space as well as an island with additional seating and walk-in pantry. The dining room allows outdoor access to a covered lanai via sliding glass doors. The first floor of this home is completed with a den, powder room, laundry room, bedroom, and full bath. The second floor includes an owner's retreat, with double doors leading to a balcony, master bathroom with large walk in shower and substantial walk-in closet, two extra bedrooms, one extra bath with double vanity and open loft for added family space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1541 Bayfront Park Alley have any available units?
1541 Bayfront Park Alley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 1541 Bayfront Park Alley have?
Some of 1541 Bayfront Park Alley's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1541 Bayfront Park Alley currently offering any rent specials?
1541 Bayfront Park Alley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1541 Bayfront Park Alley pet-friendly?
Yes, 1541 Bayfront Park Alley is pet friendly.
Does 1541 Bayfront Park Alley offer parking?
Yes, 1541 Bayfront Park Alley offers parking.
Does 1541 Bayfront Park Alley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1541 Bayfront Park Alley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1541 Bayfront Park Alley have a pool?
Yes, 1541 Bayfront Park Alley has a pool.
Does 1541 Bayfront Park Alley have accessible units?
No, 1541 Bayfront Park Alley does not have accessible units.
Does 1541 Bayfront Park Alley have units with dishwashers?
No, 1541 Bayfront Park Alley does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1541 Bayfront Park Alley have units with air conditioning?
No, 1541 Bayfront Park Alley does not have units with air conditioning.
