1541 Bayfront Park Alley

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly new construction garage walk in closets

New Construction. The Sonoma Plan is a charming two-story home with four bedrooms, three and a half baths, 3022 sq ft and a two-car rear entry garage. This home offers an open floor plan with great room, kitchen, and dining room, and kitchen. The kitchen provides plenty of counter space as well as an island with additional seating and walk-in pantry. The dining room allows outdoor access to a covered lanai via sliding glass doors. The first floor of this home is completed with a den, powder room, laundry room, bedroom, and full bath. The second floor includes an owner's retreat, with double doors leading to a balcony, master bathroom with large walk in shower and substantial walk-in closet, two extra bedrooms, one extra bath with double vanity and open loft for added family space.