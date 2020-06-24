15319 Hayworth Drive

Amenities

granite counters pool range oven

Unit Amenities granite counters oven range Property Amenities pool

Come tour this move-in ready pool home in Belle Meade. You will enjoy the gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, 48 inch wood cabinets, separate double oven, glass top stove and center island with an abundance of storage space. The dinette area overlooks the screened lanai and pool. The spacious master suite includes a huge bedroom, a large master bath with jetted tub and separate walk-in shower. His and her individual marble vanities and his and her closets compete the master suite. The home is split planned and includes a flex area between bedrooms providing a special place for other members of the family or guests to have their own private space. Great schools in the area and close to everything, including Winter Garden Village and Disney World. Pool Cleaning included in the rental price.