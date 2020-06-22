15312 OAK APPLE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park parking playground pool

This 3 bedroom 2.1 bathroom Winter Garden home has just been freshly painted and has new flooring installed. This home features an open floor plan downstairs, with a large kitchen connected to the living and dining room. On the second floor the master bedroom is spacious and overlooks the rear conservation area. Located close to Downtown Winter Garden and easy access to 429 and all the shopping at Fowler’s Grove. Tucker Oaks offers a large community pool, a dog park, two playgrounds, basketball courts, and walking areas.