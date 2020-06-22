All apartments in Winter Garden
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:27 AM

15312 OAK APPLE COURT

15312 Oak Apple Court · (407) 908-4477
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15312 Oak Apple Court, Winter Garden, FL 34787
Tucker Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1544 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
dog park
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
parking
playground
pool
This 3 bedroom 2.1 bathroom Winter Garden home has just been freshly painted and has new flooring installed. This home features an open floor plan downstairs, with a large kitchen connected to the living and dining room. On the second floor the master bedroom is spacious and overlooks the rear conservation area. Located close to Downtown Winter Garden and easy access to 429 and all the shopping at Fowler’s Grove. Tucker Oaks offers a large community pool, a dog park, two playgrounds, basketball courts, and walking areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15312 OAK APPLE COURT have any available units?
15312 OAK APPLE COURT has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15312 OAK APPLE COURT have?
Some of 15312 OAK APPLE COURT's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15312 OAK APPLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
15312 OAK APPLE COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15312 OAK APPLE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 15312 OAK APPLE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 15312 OAK APPLE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 15312 OAK APPLE COURT does offer parking.
Does 15312 OAK APPLE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15312 OAK APPLE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15312 OAK APPLE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 15312 OAK APPLE COURT has a pool.
Does 15312 OAK APPLE COURT have accessible units?
No, 15312 OAK APPLE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 15312 OAK APPLE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15312 OAK APPLE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 15312 OAK APPLE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 15312 OAK APPLE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
