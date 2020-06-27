1528 Broken Oak Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Beautiful Tucker Oaks townhome community! A gated community conveniently located off West Colonial Dr. Everything close by!



Open floor plan. Spacious living room, separate dining area, in-kitchen and bar seating, large pantry, and first floor laundry room. Two refrigerators in the home. Access to pool and 2 parking space provided in driveway with 2 car garage



This home is in impeccably condition! Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and 42” cabinets! Brand new high-end plush carpeting.



$75 application fee per applicant. Background screening and income verification will be completed. Pets OK. One year lease. Will consider short-term or month-to-month lease. Depending upon the move-in date, Pro-rated or full first month’s rent and $700 security deposit due at lease signing.



Beautiful home and community, conveniently located in a highly desirable area!



Home is available move-in!