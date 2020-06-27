All apartments in Winter Garden
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:55 AM

1528 Broken Oak Drive

1528 Broken Oak Drive
Location

1528 Broken Oak Drive, Winter Garden, FL 34787
Tucker Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Tucker Oaks townhome community! A gated community conveniently located off West Colonial Dr. Everything close by!

Open floor plan. Spacious living room, separate dining area, in-kitchen and bar seating, large pantry, and first floor laundry room. Two refrigerators in the home. Access to pool and 2 parking space provided in driveway with 2 car garage

This home is in impeccably condition! Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and 42” cabinets! Brand new high-end plush carpeting.

$75 application fee per applicant. Background screening and income verification will be completed. Pets OK. One year lease. Will consider short-term or month-to-month lease. Depending upon the move-in date, Pro-rated or full first month’s rent and $700 security deposit due at lease signing.

Beautiful home and community, conveniently located in a highly desirable area!

Home is available move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1528 Broken Oak Drive have any available units?
1528 Broken Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 1528 Broken Oak Drive have?
Some of 1528 Broken Oak Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1528 Broken Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1528 Broken Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1528 Broken Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1528 Broken Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1528 Broken Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1528 Broken Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 1528 Broken Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1528 Broken Oak Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1528 Broken Oak Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1528 Broken Oak Drive has a pool.
Does 1528 Broken Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 1528 Broken Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1528 Broken Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1528 Broken Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1528 Broken Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1528 Broken Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
