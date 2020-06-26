All apartments in Winter Garden
Last updated June 26 2019 at 6:10 PM

1519 PRIORY CIRCLE

1519 Priory Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1519 Priory Circle, Winter Garden, FL 34787
Stoneybrook West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Available NOW! Largest floor plan - 1916 sqft! Rent includes lawn, pest, washer, dryer, community pool, and playground. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 car garage, with loft! Located in Winter Garden’s desirable Westbrook town home community. The living room features wood laminate flooring opening up to the covered screened-in patio! The large master suite features two walk-in closets and dual sink vanity. Enjoy the newly renovated community pool, nearby shopping and dining. Conveniently located near the 429 with easy access to Florida's Turnpike and the 408 expressway. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1519 PRIORY CIRCLE have any available units?
1519 PRIORY CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 1519 PRIORY CIRCLE have?
Some of 1519 PRIORY CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1519 PRIORY CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1519 PRIORY CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1519 PRIORY CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1519 PRIORY CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 1519 PRIORY CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1519 PRIORY CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 1519 PRIORY CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1519 PRIORY CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1519 PRIORY CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 1519 PRIORY CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 1519 PRIORY CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1519 PRIORY CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1519 PRIORY CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1519 PRIORY CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1519 PRIORY CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1519 PRIORY CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
