1519 PRIORY CIRCLE

Available NOW! Largest floor plan - 1916 sqft! Rent includes lawn, pest, washer, dryer, community pool, and playground. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 car garage, with loft! Located in Winter Garden’s desirable Westbrook town home community. The living room features wood laminate flooring opening up to the covered screened-in patio! The large master suite features two walk-in closets and dual sink vanity. Enjoy the newly renovated community pool, nearby shopping and dining. Conveniently located near the 429 with easy access to Florida's Turnpike and the 408 expressway. Call today!