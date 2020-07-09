15165 Heron Hideaway Circle

Amenities

House available August 14th. Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house is calling you home! GOURMET CHEF'S KITCHEN with 42" cabinets, granite & top of the line appliances, range hood & custom back splash. Very large custom made island with seating along with breakfast nook overlooking patio.



Spacious family room shows views of the kitchen area while also showing off views of the patio and pool. Tile flooring throughout, carpet in bedrooms with wood flooring in the master suite. First floor also offers a study/den as well as a guest suite.



2nd floor offers an over-sized bonus room in addition to a theater room. Master suite is very large with the bathroom giving double sinks & plenty of storage!



John's Lake Pointe offers a beautiful clubhouse, resort style pool, tennis courts and playground area. Just minutes from the Florida Turnpike, 429, Historic Downtown Winter Garden and the all everything Winter Garden Village.



