15149 MASTHEAD LANDING CIRCLE

Welcome to Stoneybrook West a 24 hour guard gated golf community that features resort-style amenities including an 18-hole Championship golf course, community clubhouse and community pool, fitness center, tennis & basketball courts, fishing pier, in-line hockey, beach volleyball and playground! This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. This split floor plan offers a dining room and living room overlooking your golf course view! The appliances and carpet have been recently upgraded. Enjoy the serene golfing lifestyle in your very own backyard. Conveniently located within minutes of shopping, restaurants, highways and downtown Winter Garden!