15030 STUTTGART ALLEY

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss out on this brand new 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home for rent in the newly built Watermark subdivision! This property has just been built and ready for it's first tenant! Enjoy the wide open floor plan with a kitchen/living room/dining room combo. All bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor. Each bedroom is huge and receives plenty of natural light. Master suite features a huge master bath and private walk-in closet. The 2 other bedrooms includes direct access onto the front balconies! The oversized 2 car garage has plenty of room for 2 cars plus additional storage! Tenant will need to bring their own washer & dryer. WELCOME HOME!!