14013 Zephermoor Ln

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/630a9cc086 ---- Move right into this spacious well maintained 2-story home located in the Winward Cay gated community! Great schools; Keenes crossing (Elementary), Bridgewater (Middle) and Windermere High School. The home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bath, a formal living and dining rooms, an open floor plan with high ceilings and a second floor loft that can be used office or 5th bedroom. The kitchen comes with granite counter tops and an island set up for bar stool seating and is open to the large family room with an access to the covered Lanai. The breakfast nook area is fitted with built in cabinetry for extra storage. that has a view of the back yard through the large windows. The master bedroom is exceptionally spacious. The master bath that is fitted with his and her sinks, garden tub, and enclosed shower. The home is located in Winter Garden off of Winter Garden Vineland Rd, minutes from winter Garden Village and Downtown Winter Garden and Farmers Market, the West Orange bike trail, SR 429, Turnpike, shopping and entertainment! *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet Friendly Home (with approval and non-refundable pet fee) Contact Mo at 407-571-1441 for more info and to schedule an appointment.. 2 Car Garage Carpet Ceramic Tile Electric Dryer Possible With Approval Stove Washer