Home
/
Winter Garden, FL
/
14013 Zephermoor Ln
Last updated July 26 2019 at 4:25 PM

14013 Zephermoor Ln

14013 Zephermoor Ln · No Longer Available
Location

14013 Zephermoor Ln, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
extra storage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/630a9cc086 ---- Move right into this spacious well maintained 2-story home located in the Winward Cay gated community! Great schools; Keenes crossing (Elementary), Bridgewater (Middle) and Windermere High School. The home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bath, a formal living and dining rooms, an open floor plan with high ceilings and a second floor loft that can be used office or 5th bedroom. The kitchen comes with granite counter tops and an island set up for bar stool seating and is open to the large family room with an access to the covered Lanai. The breakfast nook area is fitted with built in cabinetry for extra storage. that has a view of the back yard through the large windows. The master bedroom is exceptionally spacious. The master bath that is fitted with his and her sinks, garden tub, and enclosed shower. The home is located in Winter Garden off of Winter Garden Vineland Rd, minutes from winter Garden Village and Downtown Winter Garden and Farmers Market, the West Orange bike trail, SR 429, Turnpike, shopping and entertainment! *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet Friendly Home (with approval and non-refundable pet fee) Contact Mo at 407-571-1441 for more info and to schedule an appointment.. 2 Car Garage Carpet Ceramic Tile Electric Dryer Possible With Approval Stove Washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14013 Zephermoor Ln have any available units?
14013 Zephermoor Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 14013 Zephermoor Ln have?
Some of 14013 Zephermoor Ln's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14013 Zephermoor Ln currently offering any rent specials?
14013 Zephermoor Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14013 Zephermoor Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 14013 Zephermoor Ln is pet friendly.
Does 14013 Zephermoor Ln offer parking?
Yes, 14013 Zephermoor Ln offers parking.
Does 14013 Zephermoor Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14013 Zephermoor Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14013 Zephermoor Ln have a pool?
No, 14013 Zephermoor Ln does not have a pool.
Does 14013 Zephermoor Ln have accessible units?
No, 14013 Zephermoor Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 14013 Zephermoor Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 14013 Zephermoor Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14013 Zephermoor Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14013 Zephermoor Ln has units with air conditioning.
