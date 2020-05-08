13734 Daniels Landing Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage internet access

Desirable Daniels Landing! - Desirable DANIELS LANDING ....FRESHLY PAINTED, all tile downstars and NEW CARPET to be installed upstairs.

Walking distance to the pool, clubhouse, playground and fitness center. All tile on the lower level, carpet upstairs. Two master suites with 1/2 bath downstairs for guests. Brick paver patio leads to the oversized rear (alley) entry 1-1/2 car garage. Rent includes all amenities PLUS Basic CABLE, High-Speed INTERNET, and SECURITY System Monitoring. This won't last long, so hurry now!!!! Applications are available on our website or ask your Realtor for a tour today!



(RLNE5640595)