Winter Garden, FL
13535 Daniels Landing Cir
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

13535 Daniels Landing Cir

13535 Daniels Landing Circle · No Longer Available
Location

13535 Daniels Landing Circle, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
13535 Daniels Landing Cir Available 08/01/19 Large Two Bedroom Town Home in Desirable Daniels Landing - This is the largest 2 bedroom town home in Daniels Landing with an additional loft area that can be used as an office, den or playroom upstairs as well as 2 full baths and an upstairs laundry room with washer and dryer included.
The lower level is all tile and features a kitchen with all appliances and Silestone counters and and bar which opens to the dining and living room. Sliding glass doors open to the enclosed screened in patio. Plus there is an attached one-car garage with door opener.
Gated community features a clubhouse with fitness center and pool, plus a playground and picnic areas. ease price INCLUDES BASIC CABLE, HIGH SPEED INTERNET ACCESS & SECURITY SYSTEM MONITORING.
Don't wait...this won't last long....

(RLNE5003932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13535 Daniels Landing Cir have any available units?
13535 Daniels Landing Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 13535 Daniels Landing Cir have?
Some of 13535 Daniels Landing Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13535 Daniels Landing Cir currently offering any rent specials?
13535 Daniels Landing Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13535 Daniels Landing Cir pet-friendly?
No, 13535 Daniels Landing Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 13535 Daniels Landing Cir offer parking?
Yes, 13535 Daniels Landing Cir offers parking.
Does 13535 Daniels Landing Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13535 Daniels Landing Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13535 Daniels Landing Cir have a pool?
Yes, 13535 Daniels Landing Cir has a pool.
Does 13535 Daniels Landing Cir have accessible units?
No, 13535 Daniels Landing Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 13535 Daniels Landing Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 13535 Daniels Landing Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13535 Daniels Landing Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 13535 Daniels Landing Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
