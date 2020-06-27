Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage internet access

13535 Daniels Landing Cir Available 08/01/19 Large Two Bedroom Town Home in Desirable Daniels Landing - This is the largest 2 bedroom town home in Daniels Landing with an additional loft area that can be used as an office, den or playroom upstairs as well as 2 full baths and an upstairs laundry room with washer and dryer included.

The lower level is all tile and features a kitchen with all appliances and Silestone counters and and bar which opens to the dining and living room. Sliding glass doors open to the enclosed screened in patio. Plus there is an attached one-car garage with door opener.

Gated community features a clubhouse with fitness center and pool, plus a playground and picnic areas. ease price INCLUDES BASIC CABLE, HIGH SPEED INTERNET ACCESS & SECURITY SYSTEM MONITORING.

Don't wait...this won't last long....



(RLNE5003932)