All apartments in Winter Garden
Find more places like 13357 Harbor Shore Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Garden, FL
/
13357 Harbor Shore Lane
Last updated February 25 2020 at 6:31 AM

13357 Harbor Shore Lane

13357 Harbor Shore Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Garden
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13357 Harbor Shore Lane, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
Desirable 2 /2.5 Townhome with over sized one-car garage behind house and courtyard in the middle separating it, located in gated Daniel's Landing Community in Winter Garden, will be available 3/06/2020.

Daniel's Landing community offers residents a heated pool, clubhouse, fitness center, and playground. Cable, Internet and lawn care are included. This end-unit townhome's downstairs floor plan features a family room, spacious fully-equipped kitchen with an eat-in area, closet pantry, and plenty of room for extra storage! Located upstairs are vast bedrooms and mini loft area in the middle. Carpet, and tile flooring throughout property. Laundry room with washer and dryer included(As is) or if you have your own we can remove them.

Conveniently located near shopping and restaurants with easy access to 429 & Florida Turnpike. Pets will be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13357 Harbor Shore Lane have any available units?
13357 Harbor Shore Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 13357 Harbor Shore Lane have?
Some of 13357 Harbor Shore Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13357 Harbor Shore Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13357 Harbor Shore Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13357 Harbor Shore Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13357 Harbor Shore Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13357 Harbor Shore Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13357 Harbor Shore Lane offers parking.
Does 13357 Harbor Shore Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13357 Harbor Shore Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13357 Harbor Shore Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13357 Harbor Shore Lane has a pool.
Does 13357 Harbor Shore Lane have accessible units?
No, 13357 Harbor Shore Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13357 Harbor Shore Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13357 Harbor Shore Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13357 Harbor Shore Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13357 Harbor Shore Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way
Winter Garden, FL 34787
IMT Sonoma Hills
14619 Casita Ridge
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Ascend Waterleigh
10091 Tuller Loop
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Slate Luxury Apartments
584 W Bay St
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Winterwoods
15300 W Colonial Dr
Winter Garden, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Winter Garden 1 BedroomsWinter Garden 2 Bedrooms
Winter Garden Apartments with BalconyWinter Garden Apartments with Parking
Winter Garden Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College