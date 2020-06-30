13357 Harbor Shore Lane

Amenities

Desirable 2 /2.5 Townhome with over sized one-car garage behind house and courtyard in the middle separating it, located in gated Daniel's Landing Community in Winter Garden, will be available 3/06/2020.



Daniel's Landing community offers residents a heated pool, clubhouse, fitness center, and playground. Cable, Internet and lawn care are included. This end-unit townhome's downstairs floor plan features a family room, spacious fully-equipped kitchen with an eat-in area, closet pantry, and plenty of room for extra storage! Located upstairs are vast bedrooms and mini loft area in the middle. Carpet, and tile flooring throughout property. Laundry room with washer and dryer included(As is) or if you have your own we can remove them.



Conveniently located near shopping and restaurants with easy access to 429 & Florida Turnpike. Pets will be considered.