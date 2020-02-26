All apartments in Winter Garden
13344 Harborshore Ln.
Last updated April 8 2020 at 8:44 AM

13344 Harborshore Ln.

13344 Harbor Shore Ln · No Longer Available
Location

13344 Harbor Shore Ln, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful townhouse in Winter Garden, FL. This property is completely upgraded and remodeled. This home has beautiful porcelain floors downstairs and wooden floors upstairs. Both bedrooms have a private bathroom and walk-in closets. There is a 1 car garage and private outside area to enjoy the beautiful Florida weather. Property is centrally located less than 1 mile from the Winter Garden Village with tons of restaurants and shops. Also less than 2 miles from the new Florida Hospital in Winter Garden.

Property Details:

- Townhouse Style

- Bedding: 1 King, 2 Twins

- Washer / Dryer inside Unit

- Garage Parking (1 car), Driveway and street parking available.

- Private fenced-in patio

- Gated Community

Condominium Amenities:

- Pool

- Gym

- Childrens Playground

FOR MOVE-IN WE REQUIRE:

- First Months Rent

- Security Deposit (equal to first months rent)

- Pet Fee (If applicable) $250 per pet non-refundable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13344 Harborshore Ln. have any available units?
13344 Harborshore Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 13344 Harborshore Ln. have?
Some of 13344 Harborshore Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13344 Harborshore Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
13344 Harborshore Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13344 Harborshore Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 13344 Harborshore Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 13344 Harborshore Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 13344 Harborshore Ln. offers parking.
Does 13344 Harborshore Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13344 Harborshore Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13344 Harborshore Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 13344 Harborshore Ln. has a pool.
Does 13344 Harborshore Ln. have accessible units?
No, 13344 Harborshore Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 13344 Harborshore Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13344 Harborshore Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13344 Harborshore Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 13344 Harborshore Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
