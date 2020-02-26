13344 Harborshore Ln.

Amenities
Beautiful townhouse in Winter Garden, FL. This property is completely upgraded and remodeled. This home has beautiful porcelain floors downstairs and wooden floors upstairs. Both bedrooms have a private bathroom and walk-in closets. There is a 1 car garage and private outside area to enjoy the beautiful Florida weather. Property is centrally located less than 1 mile from the Winter Garden Village with tons of restaurants and shops. Also less than 2 miles from the new Florida Hospital in Winter Garden.
Property Details:
- Townhouse Style
- Bedding: 1 King, 2 Twins
- Washer / Dryer inside Unit
- Garage Parking (1 car), Driveway and street parking available.
- Private fenced-in patio
- Gated Community
Condominium Amenities:
- Pool
- Gym
- Childrens Playground
FOR MOVE-IN WE REQUIRE:
- First Months Rent
- Security Deposit (equal to first months rent)
- Pet Fee (If applicable) $250 per pet non-refundable