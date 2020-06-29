Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage internet access

13323 Daniels Landing Available 04/01/20 2/2.5 Townhome in Daniels Landing - Two bedroom Two and half bath Townhome located in the subdivision of Daniels Landing. Community is gated with a pool, playground and great walking path. Basic cable, basic internet and lawn care are included in the rent. Home has tile throughout the downstairs and offers a nice screened in porch and a one car garage. Both bedrooms and two full baths are located upstairs. Located minutes from Winter Garden Village, the 429 and attractions make this a convenient location. Don't let this one it will go fast



(RLNE2710012)