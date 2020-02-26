All apartments in Winter Garden
13320 Harbor Shore Lane
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

13320 Harbor Shore Lane

13320 Harbor Shore Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13320 Harbor Shore Lane, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

garage
courtyard
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
garage
internet access
13320 Harbor Shore Lane Available 05/10/19 2/2 Townhome in Winter Garden - Wonderful 2/2 Townhome in the subdivision of Daniels Landing in Winter Garden.
This home has nice living space with an eat in kitchen. Step out of your kitchen to a private courtyard that leads to an oversized garage. Daniels Landing is a gated community with nice amenities and is just minutes from Winter Garden Village, the Turnpike and 429.
Basic cable, internet and alarm monitoring included in the rent.

(RLNE4839586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13320 Harbor Shore Lane have any available units?
13320 Harbor Shore Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
Is 13320 Harbor Shore Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13320 Harbor Shore Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13320 Harbor Shore Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13320 Harbor Shore Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 13320 Harbor Shore Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13320 Harbor Shore Lane offers parking.
Does 13320 Harbor Shore Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13320 Harbor Shore Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13320 Harbor Shore Lane have a pool?
No, 13320 Harbor Shore Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13320 Harbor Shore Lane have accessible units?
No, 13320 Harbor Shore Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13320 Harbor Shore Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13320 Harbor Shore Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13320 Harbor Shore Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13320 Harbor Shore Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
