13320 Harbor Shore Lane Available 05/10/19 2/2 Townhome in Winter Garden - Wonderful 2/2 Townhome in the subdivision of Daniels Landing in Winter Garden.

This home has nice living space with an eat in kitchen. Step out of your kitchen to a private courtyard that leads to an oversized garage. Daniels Landing is a gated community with nice amenities and is just minutes from Winter Garden Village, the Turnpike and 429.

Basic cable, internet and alarm monitoring included in the rent.



