Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2/2.5 Townhouse in Daniels Landing - Wonderful town-home located in The Orchard in Winter Garden. You will love it the minute you walk in. Home has wood floors throughout the first floor and carpet upstairs. Large garage and a private patio. Located in a gated community, minutes from Winter Garden Village, 429 and the Turnpike make this a convenient location!



(RLNE5091517)