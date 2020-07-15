Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court playground pool tennis court

1315 Eastern Pecan Place #204 Orange Available 07/20/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo at 1315 Eastern Pecan Place #204, Winter Garden, FL 34787 - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath upstairs condo at 1315 Eastern Pecan Place #204, Winter Garden, FL 34787. Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Granite Counters, Washer/Dryer are Courtesy items only, not warranted for repair. Community Pool, Tennis, Basketball, Playground. HOA Application Required $100.00 per person or $100.00 per married couple. Allow 2 weeks for association approval process.



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.



Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.



Driving Directions: West on Colonial from the Florida Turnpike, Left onto SR 535, to Southern Pines Condo on Right



