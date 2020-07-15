All apartments in Winter Garden
Find more places like 1315 Eastern Pecan Place #204 Orange.
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:01 PM

1315 Eastern Pecan Place #204 Orange

1315 Eastern Pecan Pl · (407) 716-0459
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1315 Eastern Pecan Pl, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1315 Eastern Pecan Place #204 Orange · Avail. Jul 20

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1264 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
1315 Eastern Pecan Place #204 Orange Available 07/20/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo at 1315 Eastern Pecan Place #204, Winter Garden, FL 34787 - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath upstairs condo at 1315 Eastern Pecan Place #204, Winter Garden, FL 34787. Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Granite Counters, Washer/Dryer are Courtesy items only, not warranted for repair. Community Pool, Tennis, Basketball, Playground. HOA Application Required $100.00 per person or $100.00 per married couple. Allow 2 weeks for association approval process.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: West on Colonial from the Florida Turnpike, Left onto SR 535, to Southern Pines Condo on Right

(RLNE3392530)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 Eastern Pecan Place #204 Orange have any available units?
1315 Eastern Pecan Place #204 Orange has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1315 Eastern Pecan Place #204 Orange have?
Some of 1315 Eastern Pecan Place #204 Orange's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 Eastern Pecan Place #204 Orange currently offering any rent specials?
1315 Eastern Pecan Place #204 Orange is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 Eastern Pecan Place #204 Orange pet-friendly?
No, 1315 Eastern Pecan Place #204 Orange is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 1315 Eastern Pecan Place #204 Orange offer parking?
No, 1315 Eastern Pecan Place #204 Orange does not offer parking.
Does 1315 Eastern Pecan Place #204 Orange have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1315 Eastern Pecan Place #204 Orange offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 Eastern Pecan Place #204 Orange have a pool?
Yes, 1315 Eastern Pecan Place #204 Orange has a pool.
Does 1315 Eastern Pecan Place #204 Orange have accessible units?
No, 1315 Eastern Pecan Place #204 Orange does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 Eastern Pecan Place #204 Orange have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1315 Eastern Pecan Place #204 Orange has units with dishwashers.
Does 1315 Eastern Pecan Place #204 Orange have units with air conditioning?
No, 1315 Eastern Pecan Place #204 Orange does not have units with air conditioning.
