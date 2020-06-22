1306 Scarlet Oka

Amenities

Brand New unit locates at Gated Community. All bedrooms upstairs, comes with new energy star appliances, back yard facing community wall so no rear neighbor, 14 seer HVAC efficient system, low flow lavatory faucets.Poly-seal expandable foam installed at windows and doors. Low-E-Vinyl windows. Honeywell programmable thermostat. water Resistant Barrier installed. All the good fixture you could find in a new home, we have them all. Tucker Oaks subdivision close to Winter Garden Village & Historic Downtown Winter Garden, Shopping & Restaurants Just Minutes Away, The community has Walking And Jogging Trails, Swimming pool and cabana, 2 playground, Gorgeous Oak Tree Lined Setting, Dog Park, lake front Picnic Area With BBQ Grills, 2 Half Basketball Courts.***lawn Maintenance service included in the rental payment****. Driving Directions: Tucker Oaks is located in Winter Garden on W. Colonial Drive, just west of Historic Downtown Winter Garden. Take SR-408 west to SR-91/Floridas Turnpike North. Take the Winter Garden / Clermont (exit 272). Turn Right at end of ramp on West Colonial Drive Middle or Junior School: Lakeview Middle High School: West Orange High. Please call Jose / Fanny for showing arrangement . Please call Monday to Thursday after 2:00pm. Friday to Sunday could be reach any time.