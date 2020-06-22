All apartments in Winter Garden
1306 Scarlet Oka
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1306 Scarlet Oka

1306 Scarlet Oak Loop · No Longer Available
Location

1306 Scarlet Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL 34787
Tucker Oaks

Amenities

dogs allowed
pool
dog park
air conditioning
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
playground
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brand New unit locates at Gated Community. All bedrooms upstairs, comes with new energy star appliances, back yard facing community wall so no rear neighbor, 14 seer HVAC efficient system, low flow lavatory faucets.Poly-seal expandable foam installed at windows and doors. Low-E-Vinyl windows. Honeywell programmable thermostat. water Resistant Barrier installed. All the good fixture you could find in a new home, we have them all. Tucker Oaks subdivision close to Winter Garden Village & Historic Downtown Winter Garden, Shopping & Restaurants Just Minutes Away, The community has Walking And Jogging Trails, Swimming pool and cabana, 2 playground, Gorgeous Oak Tree Lined Setting, Dog Park, lake front Picnic Area With BBQ Grills, 2 Half Basketball Courts.***lawn Maintenance service included in the rental payment****. Driving Directions: Tucker Oaks is located in Winter Garden on W. Colonial Drive, just west of Historic Downtown Winter Garden. Take SR-408 west to SR-91/Floridas Turnpike North. Take the Winter Garden / Clermont (exit 272). Turn Right at end of ramp on West Colonial Drive Middle or Junior School: Lakeview Middle High School: West Orange High. Please call Jose / Fanny for showing arrangement . Please call Monday to Thursday after 2:00pm. Friday to Sunday could be reach any time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 Scarlet Oka have any available units?
1306 Scarlet Oka doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 1306 Scarlet Oka have?
Some of 1306 Scarlet Oka's amenities include dogs allowed, pool, and dog park. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1306 Scarlet Oka currently offering any rent specials?
1306 Scarlet Oka is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 Scarlet Oka pet-friendly?
Yes, 1306 Scarlet Oka is pet friendly.
Does 1306 Scarlet Oka offer parking?
No, 1306 Scarlet Oka does not offer parking.
Does 1306 Scarlet Oka have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1306 Scarlet Oka does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 Scarlet Oka have a pool?
Yes, 1306 Scarlet Oka has a pool.
Does 1306 Scarlet Oka have accessible units?
No, 1306 Scarlet Oka does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 Scarlet Oka have units with dishwashers?
No, 1306 Scarlet Oka does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1306 Scarlet Oka have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1306 Scarlet Oka has units with air conditioning.
