125 S PARK AVENUE

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

NEW PRICE One or more photos may be virtually staged. Brand New 3 floor townhouse conveniently located in Downtown Winter Garden. Front door off of Park Avenue leads to the foyer, garage access and one of the 2 guest bedrooms, with private full bath. Also well suited as a home office.

Second floor brings you to the spectacular gourmet kitchen / great room combination - lots of cabinet space and storage drawers, all SS appliances and a wonderful gas stove. The huge island has seating for 4+ comfortably as well as plenty of food preparation space. Wood shutters add a homey feel - lots of light, a balcony with single door for fresh air and your morning coffee! A tray ceiling and lots of LED lighting make this kitchen a chef's delight and entertainment area. Relax in adjoining great/living room with natural light and space for both entertaining/relaxation - Large LED Flat Screen included! A guest bathroom is present.

Third floor boasts master bed/bathroom and second guest bedroom with a laundry closet separating the two. Generous (walk-in) closets in each bedroom.

In DT Winter Garden - entertainment, shops and many great restaurants (more coming) to easy road access in all directions quickly. The 408 & turnpike are just minuets away as is Downtown Orlando, Intl. Dr. Intl Airport and greater Clermont as well as all theme park attractions.

A large rear entry garage and courtyard complete the setting.

Come discover the tranquility and vibrancy of Winter Garden and this fabulous modern townhome getaway!