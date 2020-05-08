All apartments in Winter Garden
Last updated March 28 2020 at 1:43 AM

125 S PARK AVENUE

125 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

125 Park Avenue, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
NEW PRICE One or more photos may be virtually staged. Brand New 3 floor townhouse conveniently located in Downtown Winter Garden. Front door off of Park Avenue leads to the foyer, garage access and one of the 2 guest bedrooms, with private full bath. Also well suited as a home office.
Second floor brings you to the spectacular gourmet kitchen / great room combination - lots of cabinet space and storage drawers, all SS appliances and a wonderful gas stove. The huge island has seating for 4+ comfortably as well as plenty of food preparation space. Wood shutters add a homey feel - lots of light, a balcony with single door for fresh air and your morning coffee! A tray ceiling and lots of LED lighting make this kitchen a chef's delight and entertainment area. Relax in adjoining great/living room with natural light and space for both entertaining/relaxation - Large LED Flat Screen included! A guest bathroom is present.
Third floor boasts master bed/bathroom and second guest bedroom with a laundry closet separating the two. Generous (walk-in) closets in each bedroom.
In DT Winter Garden - entertainment, shops and many great restaurants (more coming) to easy road access in all directions quickly. The 408 & turnpike are just minuets away as is Downtown Orlando, Intl. Dr. Intl Airport and greater Clermont as well as all theme park attractions.
A large rear entry garage and courtyard complete the setting.
Come discover the tranquility and vibrancy of Winter Garden and this fabulous modern townhome getaway!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 S PARK AVENUE have any available units?
125 S PARK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 125 S PARK AVENUE have?
Some of 125 S PARK AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 S PARK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
125 S PARK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 S PARK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 125 S PARK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 125 S PARK AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 125 S PARK AVENUE offers parking.
Does 125 S PARK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 S PARK AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 S PARK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 125 S PARK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 125 S PARK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 125 S PARK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 125 S PARK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 S PARK AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 S PARK AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 S PARK AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
