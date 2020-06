Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Remarkably 5 bedrooms 3 bath's Single Family home located in Winter Garden! This makes for a great location and easy commute. This home has gorgeous wood floors throughout the entire living room, dining area and carpet throughout the remainder of the home. Master bedroom has a very large walk-in closet and a beautiful private bathroom with a large tub. Not to mention the extra large fenced in the back yard. 3 car garage! Must see!