1211 Vineland Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1211 Vineland Rd

1211 Vineland Road · No Longer Available
Location

1211 Vineland Road, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

pet friendly
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
A luxury condo community just minutes from Universal Studios, Universal Islands of Adventure, Universal City Walk, the Mall at Millenia and downtown Orlando. The property is ideally located just ten minutes from major employers in downtown Orlando and less than five minutes from the Mall at Millenia and Universal Studios.

LEASE TERMS
Short / Long Term Available
Monthly Rate $2,200

Rent (Includes Electricity, Cable, Wireless High-Speed Internet, Water, Sewer and Trash removal.)
* Security deposit and first-month rent required at the time of move in.
* Small pets allowed.

For pictures and info access to our website
or contact us

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 Vineland Rd have any available units?
1211 Vineland Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
Is 1211 Vineland Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1211 Vineland Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 Vineland Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1211 Vineland Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1211 Vineland Rd offer parking?
No, 1211 Vineland Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1211 Vineland Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1211 Vineland Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 Vineland Rd have a pool?
No, 1211 Vineland Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1211 Vineland Rd have accessible units?
No, 1211 Vineland Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 Vineland Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1211 Vineland Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1211 Vineland Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1211 Vineland Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
