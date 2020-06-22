1211 Vineland Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

A luxury condo community just minutes from Universal Studios, Universal Islands of Adventure, Universal City Walk, the Mall at Millenia and downtown Orlando. The property is ideally located just ten minutes from major employers in downtown Orlando and less than five minutes from the Mall at Millenia and Universal Studios.



LEASE TERMS

Short / Long Term Available

Monthly Rate $2,200



Rent (Includes Electricity, Cable, Wireless High-Speed Internet, Water, Sewer and Trash removal.)

* Security deposit and first-month rent required at the time of move in.

* Small pets allowed.



