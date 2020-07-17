10348 Austrina Oak Loop

Amenities
Brand new house for Rent - Don't miss this great opportunity! A brand new house in a highly desired community.
The house features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 2 car garage with a huge kitchen countertop and stainless appliances. You can enjoy the fireworks from the clubhouse viewing deck, a few sets of tennis courts or a summer afternoon at the community's resort-style swimming pool. World-class golf, shopping and Disney attractions are close at hand, too.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5889427)