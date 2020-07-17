10348 Austrina Oak Loop

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel gym pool playground

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Brand new house for Rent - Don't miss this great opportunity! A brand new house in a highly desired community.

The house features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 2 car garage with a huge kitchen countertop and stainless appliances. You can enjoy the fireworks from the clubhouse viewing deck, a few sets of tennis courts or a summer afternoon at the community's resort-style swimming pool. World-class golf, shopping and Disney attractions are close at hand, too.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5889427)