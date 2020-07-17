All apartments in Winter Garden
10348 Austrina Oak Loop
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

10348 Austrina Oak Loop

10348 Austrina Oak Loop · (321) 754-5599
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10348 Austrina Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10348 Austrina Oak Loop · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2063 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Brand new house for Rent - Don't miss this great opportunity! A brand new house in a highly desired community.
The house features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 2 car garage with a huge kitchen countertop and stainless appliances. You can enjoy the fireworks from the clubhouse viewing deck, a few sets of tennis courts or a summer afternoon at the community's resort-style swimming pool. World-class golf, shopping and Disney attractions are close at hand, too.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5889427)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10348 Austrina Oak Loop have any available units?
10348 Austrina Oak Loop has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10348 Austrina Oak Loop have?
Some of 10348 Austrina Oak Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10348 Austrina Oak Loop currently offering any rent specials?
10348 Austrina Oak Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10348 Austrina Oak Loop pet-friendly?
No, 10348 Austrina Oak Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 10348 Austrina Oak Loop offer parking?
Yes, 10348 Austrina Oak Loop offers parking.
Does 10348 Austrina Oak Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10348 Austrina Oak Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10348 Austrina Oak Loop have a pool?
Yes, 10348 Austrina Oak Loop has a pool.
Does 10348 Austrina Oak Loop have accessible units?
No, 10348 Austrina Oak Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 10348 Austrina Oak Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 10348 Austrina Oak Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10348 Austrina Oak Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 10348 Austrina Oak Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
