Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful corner unit, desirable second floor, expansive floorpan, freshly painted walls, new A/C unit, large, spacious bedrooms in a charming building. Located in the heart of Wilton Manors and most desired location. Two assigned parking spaces. Walking distance to everything. You will love the unit and you will love living here!