611 NE 28th Street 4

611 NE 28th St, Wilton Manors, FL 33334 Wilton Manors
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wilton Walk Townhomes - Property Id: 150428
Beautiful new townhomes in Wilton Manors. Features include 3 bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms. Master bathroom with giant double shower. Plenty of light. Kitchen boasts modern designs with ample counter space. All units have a private garage and over 1900 square feet of living space. Hurry! This one will go fast! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/150428 Property Id 150428
(RLNE5672178)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
