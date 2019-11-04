2804 NE 9th Ter

Amenities
Lovely place to live in Wilton Manors!
Walk to the Drive! 2/1 at NE 28th Street and NE 9th Terrace. Upgraded throughout, granite and stainless appliances in kitchen. Nice landscaping and backyard. Energy efficient central A/C, tankless water heater, LED lights. Laundry room with washer and dryer inside unit.
1st, last and Security required.
Unfurnished.
Please call 954-348-8662
Close to downtown Ft. Lauderdale, beach, Holy Cross Hospital, Wilton Drive, Oakland Park, 95, shopping, dining, night life......
Sorry
No Smoking....
(RLNE1018707)