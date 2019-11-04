All apartments in Wilton Manors
Find more places like 2804 NE 9th Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wilton Manors, FL
/
2804 NE 9th Ter
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

2804 NE 9th Ter

2804 Northeast 9th Terrace · (954) 348-8662
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wilton Manors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2804 Northeast 9th Terrace, Wilton Manors, FL 33334
Wilton Manors

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1700 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Lovely place to live in Wilton Manors!

Walk to the Drive! 2/1 at NE 28th Street and NE 9th Terrace. Upgraded throughout, granite and stainless appliances in kitchen. Nice landscaping and backyard. Energy efficient central A/C, tankless water heater, LED lights. Laundry room with washer and dryer inside unit.

1st, last and Security required.
Unfurnished.

Please call 954-348-8662

Close to downtown Ft. Lauderdale, beach, Holy Cross Hospital, Wilton Drive, Oakland Park, 95, shopping, dining, night life......

Sorry
No Smoking....

(RLNE1018707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2804 NE 9th Ter have any available units?
2804 NE 9th Ter has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2804 NE 9th Ter have?
Some of 2804 NE 9th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2804 NE 9th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
2804 NE 9th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2804 NE 9th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 2804 NE 9th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilton Manors.
Does 2804 NE 9th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 2804 NE 9th Ter does offer parking.
Does 2804 NE 9th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2804 NE 9th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2804 NE 9th Ter have a pool?
No, 2804 NE 9th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 2804 NE 9th Ter have accessible units?
No, 2804 NE 9th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 2804 NE 9th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 2804 NE 9th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2804 NE 9th Ter have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2804 NE 9th Ter has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2804 NE 9th Ter?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gables Wilton Park
513 NE 21st Ct
Wilton Manors, FL 33305
Metropolitan
1220 NE 24th St
Wilton Manors, FL 33305
Wilton Tower
520 NE 20th St
Wilton Manors, FL 33305

Similar Pages

Wilton Manors 1 BedroomsWilton Manors 2 Bedrooms
Wilton Manors Apartments with BalconyWilton Manors Apartments with Pool
Wilton Manors Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FL
Palm Beach, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLSouth Miami, FLLake Park, FLPembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FLJuno Beach, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity