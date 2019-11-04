2217 NE 17th Ter

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Exquisite new very modern contemporary home with custom features throughout from an impressive two story waterfall at entry as well as a water fall poolside. High ceiling offers a wide open loft feel while the kitchen is beyond a chefs dream with two large white quartz islands, top of line appliances including gas stove for incredible entertaining opportunities. An outdoor kitchen and living space is sheltered from the elements. The ground floor master suite overlooks both the heated pool and the canal, while upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and a large open study loft space. Italian features include stone floors, custom doors, even the dock is trimmed in Italian stone. Home also offers: Sonos sound system, Mosquito control system, wine cooler, wiring for electric cars.