Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:18 AM

2217 NE 17th Ter

2217 Northeast 17th Terrace · (954) 235-5578
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2217 Northeast 17th Terrace, Wilton Manors, FL 33305
Wilton Manors

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3804 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Exquisite new very modern contemporary home with custom features throughout from an impressive two story waterfall at entry as well as a water fall poolside. High ceiling offers a wide open loft feel while the kitchen is beyond a chefs dream with two large white quartz islands, top of line appliances including gas stove for incredible entertaining opportunities. An outdoor kitchen and living space is sheltered from the elements. The ground floor master suite overlooks both the heated pool and the canal, while upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and a large open study loft space. Italian features include stone floors, custom doors, even the dock is trimmed in Italian stone. Home also offers: Sonos sound system, Mosquito control system, wine cooler, wiring for electric cars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2217 NE 17th Ter have any available units?
2217 NE 17th Ter has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2217 NE 17th Ter have?
Some of 2217 NE 17th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2217 NE 17th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
2217 NE 17th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 NE 17th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 2217 NE 17th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilton Manors.
Does 2217 NE 17th Ter offer parking?
No, 2217 NE 17th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 2217 NE 17th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2217 NE 17th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 NE 17th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 2217 NE 17th Ter has a pool.
Does 2217 NE 17th Ter have accessible units?
No, 2217 NE 17th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 NE 17th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2217 NE 17th Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 2217 NE 17th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 2217 NE 17th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
