All apartments in Weston
Find more places like 965 Briar Ridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Weston, FL
/
965 Briar Ridge Road
Last updated June 17 2020 at 6:50 AM

965 Briar Ridge Road

965 Briar Ridge Road · (954) 314-2855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Weston
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

965 Briar Ridge Road, Weston, FL 33327
Weston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
volleyball court
965 Briar Ridge Road, Weston, FL 33327 - 4 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref# 110737E71 Wonderfull life in THE FALLS gated community. 4bedroom 2.5 bathroom with a patio. Owner is going to upgrade Granite Counter Top kitchen and ALL Stanless Steel Kitchen Appliances. All bedrooms have wood-laminate floor, tiles on first floor. "A" rated schools, waling distance to Eagle Point Elementary school. clubhouse has pool, basket court volleyball and more. Need tenants credit 640+, no Eviction. Please contact with listing agent Jasmine for showing, lock box easy showing. [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3580632 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 965 Briar Ridge Road have any available units?
965 Briar Ridge Road has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 965 Briar Ridge Road have?
Some of 965 Briar Ridge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 965 Briar Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
965 Briar Ridge Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 965 Briar Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 965 Briar Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 965 Briar Ridge Road offer parking?
No, 965 Briar Ridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 965 Briar Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 965 Briar Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 965 Briar Ridge Road have a pool?
Yes, 965 Briar Ridge Road has a pool.
Does 965 Briar Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 965 Briar Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 965 Briar Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 965 Briar Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 965 Briar Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 965 Briar Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 965 Briar Ridge Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Weston Place
16000 S Post Rd
Weston, FL 33331
La Morada at Weston
1201 Fairlake Blvd
Weston, FL 33326
St. Andrews at Weston
100 Bonaventure Blvd
Weston, FL 33326
San Michele Collection
1343 St Tropez Cir
Weston, FL 33326

Similar Pages

Weston 1 BedroomsWeston 2 Bedrooms
Weston 3 BedroomsWeston Apartments with Gym
Weston Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLLake Worth, FL
Homestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLPalm Springs, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bonaventure

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity