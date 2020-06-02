Amenities

965 Briar Ridge Road, Weston, FL 33327 - 4 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref# 110737E71 Wonderfull life in THE FALLS gated community. 4bedroom 2.5 bathroom with a patio. Owner is going to upgrade Granite Counter Top kitchen and ALL Stanless Steel Kitchen Appliances. All bedrooms have wood-laminate floor, tiles on first floor. "A" rated schools, waling distance to Eagle Point Elementary school. clubhouse has pool, basket court volleyball and more. Need tenants credit 640+, no Eviction. Please contact with listing agent Jasmine for showing, lock box easy showing. [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3580632 ]